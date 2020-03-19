Top headlines: IndiGo employees take pay cut as coronavirus bugs economy

Reliance Group chairman appeared the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe against promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said.

Rescue package for aviation sector India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters. Read more

on Thursday said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised rating watch on the bank's long-term issuer rating of 'IND BB-' to rating watch evolving (RWE) from rating watch negative (RWN).

The RWE indicates the possibility of the ratings being either upgraded, downgraded or affirmed. Read more

Enforcement actions globally slowed down in 2019 against trans- bribery cases, but India is at the second place after Brazil in terms of the number of investigations concerning alleged bribery of domestic officials by foreign firms, a report said on Thursday. Read more The on Wednesday announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the