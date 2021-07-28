Top headlines: IndiGo's losses mount; Ola's Aggarwal takes on Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
-
Three foreign-based funds have bulk of their investments in Adani firms. Sources say market regulator Sebi has written to these funds to seek information on their ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) and to ensure there is compliance with regulations. Read more on this and other top headlines for the day. IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 3,174.17 crore in Q1, highest ever
India’s largest airline IndiGo posted its highest ever quarterly loss of Rs 3,174.17 crore loss during the April-June period as the second wave of the pandemic during April and May forced down the number of air passengers. IndiGo CEO Rono Dutta described the period as one of the most difficult periods in the company’s history but said that with the spread of the virus declining every day, there has been a return of passengers to aircraft and that the airline sees no reason to slow down capacity addition. Read more
Sebi asks for ultimate beneficial owners' information in Adani firms
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has written to the custodians of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) owning shares in six Adani Group firms, seeking information on their ultimate beneficial owners (UBO).
These funds include Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, and APMS Investment Fund.
A bulk of India investments of these firms is concentrated in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas. Read more
Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes on Elon Musk over EV duty cut
Tesla’s call for a cut in duty on imported electric cars has prompted heads of other companies to react. On Tuesday, Ola Cabs founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said he was not in favour of the government paring duty on imported electric vehicles. Aggarwal’s comments went viral on the micro blogging platform Twitter after reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc had sought a lower duty on imported EVs.
SS Kim, managing director of Hyundai India, added his bit to back Tesla on the duty cut issue in an interview to Autocar India. “Lower duties will help grow the EV market,” Kim told the magazine. Read more
A quick look into Sebi's fresh push to crackdown on insider trading
In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the ‘informant mechanism’ to crackdown on the menace of insider trading. Initially, the regulator announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to any individual who provided credible information that led to prosecution.
The mechanism has not yet taken off. Last month, Sebi increased the reward from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore and also streamlined the framework in a bid to give a fresh push. Read more
Basavaraj Bommai to be the next chief minister of Karnataka
Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was on Tuesday chosen as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, succeeding B.S. Yediyurappa.
A strong Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, he was elected to the post at the legislature party meeting held at a private hotel, and chaired by Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy.
Yediyurappa proposed Bommai's name and it was agreed upon by the BJP legislators. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU