Top headlines: Indo-China border tensions, JLR plans job cuts, and more

1. Casualties on both sides as Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Galwan: Army

An officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks. Read on...

2. Unspecified number of Chinese troops killed in clashes with India on LAC

An unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed on Monday night in clashes with Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where both sides have been locked in a face-off since May. Although China remained tight-lipped about its casualties, The Global Times, published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), admitted that People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops have also been killed. Read more...

3. Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover plans over 1,000 job cuts over Covid-19

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to cut over 1,000 contract-agency jobs amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic pressures. The UK's largest automotive manufacturer, which had earlier on Friday reported a 30.9 per cent drop in sales in the aftermath of the pandemic related lockdown, said the cuts were part of its transformation programme to improve operational efficiencies. Read on...

4. 155 Indian companies create nearly 125,000 jobs in US: CII report

As many as 155 Indian companies have invested $22 billion in the US, thus creating nearly 125,000 jobs in the country, according to a report issued by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Monday. The report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, is a state-by-state breakdown of tangible investments made and jobs created by 155 surveyed Indian companies doing business in all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Read on...

5. 40% workforce anticipates fewer jobs, major cut down in spending: LinkedIn

Two in five or 40 per cent professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, according to the fifth edition of LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index. The fortnightly index pointed that while India’s overall confidence remains steady, the country’s confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward. Read on...

6. SC notice to govt, IRDA over plea on insurance cover for mental illness

Amid the raging debate over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is alleged to have been depressed before his apparent suicide on June 14, Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on a PIL seeking direction to all insurance companies to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness. Read on...