Top headlines: Inflation hurts consumer goods firms; 33 die in Andhra

The profitability of consumer goods companies has tailed off owing to a rally in commodity prices. More on that story in top headlines.
Consumer goods firms' share in India Inc profit drops
The profitability of consumer goods companies has tailed off owing to a rally in commodity prices and lower or slower than expected recovery in demand from the Covid-19 shock last financial year. Read more
EY, KPMG, PwC, Deloitte clock strong year
The big four professional services firms -- EY, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Deloitte -- have registered one of their strongest growth years, with the months just after the pandemic started presaging it. Read more
Death toll in Andhra flood rises to 33
The death toll in rain-related incidents in different districts of Andhra Pradesh touched 33 as more bodies were retrieved from the flooded streams and at least 12 people were reported missing. Read more
Govt plan for digital platform sparks interest
Top banks, stock exchanges as well as payments and settlement organisations have expressed interest in the government’s plan to create a digital platform on an open network to enable a wide variety of local retailers to sell their products and services. Read more
Reliance’s change of tack for oil business well reasoned
Reliance Industries’ decision to not carve out its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate company and get in Saudi Aramco as partner may have a lot to do with a realignment that is needed to strengthen its green energy foray. Read more
