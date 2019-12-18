Top headlines: Big win for Cyrus Mistry, Infosys fined $800k for tax fraud

-
Appellate tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered restoration of Cyrus Mistry, as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal also held the appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal. Read moreInfosys fined $800,000 for worker misclassification, tax fraud in US
Infosys will pay California $800,000 (nearly Rs 5.76 cr) to resolve allegations that between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the State on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. Read more
SAP best tech workplace in India, followed by Adobe, VMware: Report
SAP is followed by Adobe, VMware and Microsoft as the leading technology organisations to work for in India. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in fifth position, moving up from tenth spot last year. Read more
Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict's review plea, upholds death penalty
A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no ground to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgement. Read more
Fiat Chrysler-PSA's 46-bn merger deal creates world's 4th largest carmaker
The merger would forge a regional powerhouse to rival Germany’s Volkswagen AG and have a stock-market value of about $47 billion, surpassing Ford Motor Co. The tie-up also brings together two carmaking dynasties -- the billionaire Agnelli clan of Italy, led by Elkann, and the Peugeots of France. Read more
US lawmakers to vote on Donald Trump impeachment today, says Pelosi
US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the leading Democrat in Congress said. Read more
