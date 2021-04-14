Top headlines: Infy's Rs 9k-cr buyback: Airtel rejigs corporate structure

-
-
Infosys net profit rises 17.5%
IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore for the March quarter, and announced up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share. The Bengaluru-based company's net profit (after minority interest) was Rs 4,321 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter. READ MORE...
Bharti Airtel rejigs corporate structure
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a new corporate structure to sharpen the company's focus on driving the rapidly-unfolding digital opportunities while enabling it to unlock value. The new structure involves Airtel Digital Limited folding into the listed entity Bharti Airtel. READ MORE...
Govt cancels CBSE class 10 board exams, defers class 12 exams
The government on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country. This is the first time that the Central Board of Secondary Education has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. READ MORE...
JPMorgan Q1 profit up sharply, helped by improving economy
JPMorgan Chase saw its first-quarter profit jump nearly five fold from a year earlier, as the improving economy allowed the bank to release roughly $5 billion from its loan-loss reserves that it had stored away in the early weeks of the pandemic. The nation's largest bank by assets said Wednesday that it earned $14.3 billion, or the equivalent of $4.50 per share, in the year's first three months. READ MORE...
