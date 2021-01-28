Top headlines: Cabinet okays PSU privatisation policy, Amazon under ED lens

Cabinet clears policy on PSU privatisation ahead of Union Budget

The Union Cabinet has paved the way for the much-awaited policy on the privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), and its details are expected to be announced in the Union Budget. The policy, which will lay out a road map for the presence of government-owned entities in strategic and non-strategic sectors, was taken up at the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and was approved, said two government officials in the know. Read more

The initial public offering (IPO) market has kicked off the New Year on a strongest note in more than a decade. Four maiden offerings have managed to raise a cumulative Rs 7,376 crore—most since January 2008, when the now-infamous Rs 11,700 crore of Reliance Power was launched. Read more

India’s listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) continue to be laggards on the bourses, despite a strong rally in the broader markets since March last year. The BSE PSU index has gained 29 per cent since March 2020, against a 61 per cent rally in the Sensex. Read more

under Enforcement Directorate lens over FDI rule breach





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against e-commerce major for allegedly violating some provisions of the foreign exchange law linked to multi-brand retail. Read more

Explained: How the iconic motorcycle Royal Enfield is getting personal

A modern classic, yet retro looking, the Enfield’s basic form remains fairly simple and lends itself well to customisation. Besides, its easy-to-work-with and easily available components make it a motorcycle that can be turned around within a day without changing its structure or engineering. Read more

After R-Day violence, farmers call off march to Parliament on February 1





A day after the tractor parade to Delhi spiralled into chaos and violence, farmer unions cancelled their planned foot march to Parliament on February 1 when the Budget would be presented in the House.

Farmers protesting the new farm laws would instead hold public meetings and a hunger strike on January 30, on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. Read more

should be consumer-centric, bring more pvt investment: House panel





A parliamentary consultative committee for the power sector has suggested increased private participation in the distribution segment, along with direct benefit transfer (DBT) of electricity subsidy, to improve the financial health of the sector. Read more

looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms





With subscriber additions slowing, the price-competitive player is looking beyond its mobile operations to monetising its digital platforms. But that's where the competition is acute. Read more

leads Rs 45 crore investment in Bombay Shaving Company





Reckitt Benckiser, the British multinational consumer goods company, has led a strategic investment round of Rs 45 crore in Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., the owner of the personal care brand (BSC). Read more