Top headlines: Jubilant posts profit in Q1; weekend lockdown in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
The rise & rise of Byju's: The edtech startup's journey explained
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
IT minister, Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor among Pegasus 'targets'
Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 bn via strategic merger
Byju's acquires US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 mn
-
Jubilant Foodworks posts Rs 63 cr PAT in Q1 after Rs 72 cr loss a year ago
Quick service restaurants major Jubilant Foodworks reported Rs 62.3 crore net profit for the April-June quarter. The firm had posted Rs 72.6 crore net loss in the corresponding quarter last year.
The operator of the country’s largest restaurants chain under the Dominos brand, Jubilant’s operating revenue grew 131 per cent to Rs 879 crore from Rs 380 crore in June 2020 quarter. Read here
Byju's acquires US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 mn
Edtech startup Byju's said Wednesday it has acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 million.
The acquisition will help Byju's expand its US footprint by providing access to the more than two million teachers and 50 million kids in Epic’s existing global user base, which has more than doubled over the last year.
Suren Markosian, Epic CEO and co-founder Kevin Donahue, will remain in their roles. Read here
Current Covid-19 curbs to remain, no additional relaxations in Kerala
The Kerala government has said the prevailing category-wise exemptions and restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19 shall continue and that no additional relaxations would be made.
In its order dated July 20, the State administration said there would be a full lockdown on July 24 and July 25 with the same guidelines issued during the earlier phase of lockdowns on weekends. Read here
Israel sets up team of ministers to examine NSO spyware allegations: Report
Israel has set up a senior inter-ministerial team to look into growing allegations that spyware sold by an Israeli cyber firm has been abused on a global scale, an Israeli source said on Wednesday, while adding that an export review was unlikely.
The team is headed by Israel's National Security Council, which answers to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and has broader areas of expertise than the Defence Ministry, which oversees exports of NSO Group's Pegasus software, the source said. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU