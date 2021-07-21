Top headlines: Jubilant posts profit in Q1; weekend lockdown in Kerala

Foodworks posts Rs 63 cr PAT in Q1 after Rs 72 cr loss a year ago

Quick service restaurants major Foodworks reported Rs 62.3 crore net profit for the April-June quarter. The firm had posted Rs 72.6 crore net loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

The operator of the country’s largest restaurants chain under the Dominos brand, Jubilant’s operating revenue grew 131 per cent to Rs 879 crore from Rs 380 crore in June 2020 quarter. Read here

Byju's acquires US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 mn

Edtech startup Byju's said Wednesday it has acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 million.

The acquisition will help Byju's expand its US footprint by providing access to the more than two million teachers and 50 million kids in Epic’s existing global user base, which has more than doubled over the last year.

Suren Markosian, Epic CEO and co-founder Kevin Donahue, will remain in their roles. Read here

Current Covid-19 curbs to remain, no additional relaxations in Kerala

The Kerala government has said the prevailing category-wise exemptions and restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19 shall continue and that no additional relaxations would be made.

In its order dated July 20, the State administration said there would be a full lockdown on July 24 and July 25 with the same guidelines issued during the earlier phase of lockdowns on weekends. Read here

Israel sets up team of ministers to examine NSO spyware allegations: Report

Israel has set up a senior inter-ministerial team to look into growing allegations that spyware sold by an Israeli cyber firm has been abused on a global scale, an Israeli source said on Wednesday, while adding that an export review was unlikely.

The team is headed by Israel's Security Council, which answers to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and has broader areas of expertise than the Defence Ministry, which oversees exports of NSO Group's Pegasus software, the source said. Read here