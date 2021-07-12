Top headlines: June inflation eases slightly; MobiKwik eyes Rs 1,900-cr IPO

-
Retail inflation eases slightly to 6.26% in June; May IIP at 29.3%
India's retail inflation eased slightly to 6.26 per cent in June, but stayed above the Reserve Bank's tolerance range (2 per cent-6 per cent) for the second straight month, government data released on Monday showed. It was 6.3 per cent in May.
Industrial output for the month of May rose 29.3 per cent due to a low-base effect when compared with last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). Read more here
Digital payments firm MobiKwik files draft papers for Rs 1,900-cr IPO
Digital payments startup One MobiKwik Systems on Monday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,900 crore through an initial share sale.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 400 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Read more here
NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to start tomorrow
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 exam will be conducted across the country on September 12 following the Covid-19 protocols. The application process for NEET (UG) 2021 will start from 5 p.m. on Tuesday through the website(s) of the NTA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. Read more here
Jio tops subscriber race in April, Vodafone Idea user base erodes
Reliance Jio topped the subscription chart for April as it added over 4.7 million users during the month.
With this addition, Jio's subscriber base has increased to over 427.6 million users, showed data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Read more here
