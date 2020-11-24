Top headlines: Lavasa to go for liquidation, Urban Company gears up for IPO

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute to provide Covid vaccine to 92 countries at Rs 250 a dose
Serum Institute of India gets nod to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial
What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India
Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials
Covid-19: Dr Reddy's to distribute Russian vaccine in India. What we know
-
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech gear up to export Covid-19 vaccine shots
Indian vaccine makers are gearing up for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine overseas as they start manufacturing the doses at risk at their plants. It would be critical to recover the costs these firms have incurred to develop the vaccine candidates, which are now in the final stages of trials. Read on...
Centre planning mechanism to solve tax issues in real time: FM Sitharaman
“There should be a simultaneous tracking of disputes and if possible prevent tax matters from becoming disputes or if there are indeed disputes then settle them through a real-time kind mechanism,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while replying to a question on tax matters. Read on...
Lavasa may go for liquidation
Lenders to Lavasa Corporation, a bankrupt hill city near Pune, have been left disappointed as none of the bidders for the company submitted a viable financial plan. Read on...
Urban Company gears up for IPO by 2023
Technology-enabled home services firm Urban Company is getting set to go public in the next three years. Backed by investors like Accel Partners, Ratan Tata, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the company recently crossed 140 per cent of its pre-covid business. Read on...
Rajan, Viral Acharya rip apart RBI over bank licences for large corporates
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governor Viral Acharya on Monday sharply criticised the central bank’s internal working group (IWG) recommendation of allowing industrial houses to float banks. Read on...
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi dies at 86 after long illness
Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (86) passed away on Monday evening after a protracted illness, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Read on...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU