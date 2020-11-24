Top headlines: Lavasa to go for liquidation, Urban Company gears up for IPO

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech gear up to export Covid-19 vaccine shots

Indian vaccine makers are gearing up for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine overseas as they start manufacturing the doses at risk at their plants. It would be critical to recover the costs these firms have incurred to develop the vaccine candidates, which are now in the final stages of trials. Read on...

Centre planning mechanism to solve tax issues in real time: FM Sitharaman

“There should be a simultaneous tracking of disputes and if possible prevent tax matters from becoming disputes or if there are indeed disputes then settle them through a real-time kind mechanism,” Finance Minister said while replying to a question on tax matters. Read on...

may go for liquidation

Lenders to Corporation, a bankrupt hill city near Pune, have been left disappointed as none of the bidders for the company submitted a viable financial plan. Read on...

Urban Company gears up for IPO by 2023

Technology-enabled home services firm Urban Company is getting set to go public in the next three years. Backed by investors like Accel Partners, Ratan Tata, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the company recently crossed 140 per cent of its pre-covid business. Read on...

Rajan, Viral Acharya rip apart RBI over bank licences for large corporates

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governor Viral Acharya on Monday sharply criticised the central bank’s internal working group (IWG) recommendation of allowing industrial houses to float banks. Read on...

Former Assam CM dies at 86 after long illness

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister (86) passed away on Monday evening after a protracted illness, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Read on...