Top Headlines: LIC's embedded value remains flat, FTP amendments, and more

LIC's Indian embedded value (IEV) grew marginally to Rs 5.41 trillion as of March 2022 compared with Rs 5.39 trillion as of September 2021. Meanwhile, the Union government will soon make amendments to the foreign trade policy (FTP) to enable exporters to claim export benefits for settling trade in rupees. Read more on these in our top headlines.
LIC’s embedded value remains flat at FY22-end after Rs 40k-cr MTM hit
LIC's Indian embedded value (IEV) grew marginally to Rs 5.41 trillion as of March 2022 compared with Rs 5.39 trillion as of September 2021, even as the value of new business (VNB) margin grew by 580 basis points to 15.1 per cent during this period due to the diversification of its product mix. Read more
Wheat stock in central pool close to minimum threshold amid low procurement
The wheat stocks in the Central pool as of July 1 dropped precariously close to the minimum required to maintain a healthy operational buffer stock and strategic reserves, due to low procurement and a fall in production in the 2021-22 crop marketing year. Read more
Settling trade in rupee: FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits
The Union government will soon make amendments to the foreign trade policy (FTP) to enable exporters to claim export benefits for settling trade in rupees. These benefits are, so far, available for export payments received in foreign currencies. After RBI unveiled a mechanism to settle international trade transactions in the local currency, exporters have been demanding that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry come up with a clarification on the matter. Read more
Gender gap index 2022: India slips on income measures, shows data
The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, released on Monday, ranks India 135 out of 146 countries. Although an improvement over its 140th position out of 156 in 2021, it is a sharp deterioration from the 105th rank out of 135 countries in 2012. In 2006, when the gender gap report was first released, India ranked 98th among 115 countries. Read more
Global recession fears may ease inflationary pressures: Govt report
With global prices set to soften due to fears of a recession, the pressures caused by inflation in the Indian economy may weaken as well, the finance ministry’s economic division said in its monthly economic report for June. The report said that most local indicators were proving to be resilient in the face of the global macroeconomic upheaval, and that the healthy GST collections and the new windfall tax would reduce the pressure on the budget deficit this year. Read more
