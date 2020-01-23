JUST IN
If I was not a minister today, would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

Top headlines: Malaysia's bid to placate India, RBI may hold rates and more

BS Web Team 

Top headlines: Malaysian sugar import, Goyal on economy in Davos, and more

Malaysia hikes sugar import from India to resolve palm oil spat: Report

Malaysia's top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil imports. Read More

HDFC Bank to retain Egon Zehnder to identify Aditya Puri's successor: Report


HDFC Bank will retain global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to find a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, four sources familiar with the matter said, as its board seeks to end an impasse and zero in on a candidate. Read More

RBI to hold rates on inflation concerns, fiscal boost likely: Poll

Rising inflation is expected to keep the Reserve Bank of India from cutting rates again until late this year, while an expansionary federal budget due next month attempts to put a floor under rapidly-slowing growth, a Reuters poll found. Read More

Govt considering SPV with 5G sweetener as solution to telecom crisis

The Narendra Modi government is considering setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to reduce the telecom sector’s financial stress, according to a communication sent out by Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) to its member telecom service providers. Read More

Indian economy well-poised to take off, says Piyush Goyal at Davos

Asserting that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said there is a lot of enthusiasm for making investments in the country. Read More

JSW Steel plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs

JSW Steel on Thursday announced its plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. Read More

Boeing CEO Calhoun expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 MAX production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service and said it did not plan to suspend or cut its dividend. Read More

Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay CAN$196.5 mn over emissions scandal

A judge in Canada approved a CAD $196.5 million (114 million pounds) fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Read More
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 16:04 IST

