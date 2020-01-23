Top headlines: Malaysia's bid to placate India, RBI may hold rates and more

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: PM meets economists, Maruti Suzuki under CCI radar, and more
Steel import rules restrictive despite economic slowdown, says EEPC
Top 10 biz headlines: YES Bank to raise $1 bn, spectrum auction, and more
Top 10 biz headlines: GST rates for 5-star hotels, oil crisis, and more
Why Mahathir panning Indian politics may boost domestic edible oil firms
-
Malaysia hikes sugar import from India to resolve palm oil spat: Report
Malaysia's top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil imports. Read More
HDFC Bank to retain Egon Zehnder to identify Aditya Puri's successor: Report
HDFC Bank will retain global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to find a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, four sources familiar with the matter said, as its board seeks to end an impasse and zero in on a candidate. Read More
RBI to hold rates on inflation concerns, fiscal boost likely: Poll
Rising inflation is expected to keep the Reserve Bank of India from cutting rates again until late this year, while an expansionary federal budget due next month attempts to put a floor under rapidly-slowing growth, a Reuters poll found. Read More
Govt considering SPV with 5G sweetener as solution to telecom crisis
The Narendra Modi government is considering setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to reduce the telecom sector’s financial stress, according to a communication sent out by Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) to its member telecom service providers. Read More
Indian economy well-poised to take off, says Piyush Goyal at Davos
Asserting that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said there is a lot of enthusiasm for making investments in the country. Read More
JSW Steel plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs
JSW Steel on Thursday announced its plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. Read More
Boeing CEO Calhoun expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 MAX production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service and said it did not plan to suspend or cut its dividend. Read More
Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay CAN$196.5 mn over emissions scandal
A judge in Canada approved a CAD $196.5 million (114 million pounds) fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Read More
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU