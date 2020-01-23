JSW Steel plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy inks pact to restructure Rs 752 cr debt on JPVL
JSW Steel raises Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs on private placement basis
Odisha expects JSW Steel project to begin soon after successful hearing
'More innovation': Steel firms welcome ArcelorMittal's entry to India
JSW Steel completes acquisition of Vardhman Industries for Rs 63.50 crore
-
JSW Steel on Thursday announced its plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.
The proceeds will be used to meet long-term working capital requirements, refinance existing debt, general corporate purpose and ongoing capital expenditure, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a filing to BSE.
"The committee of directors of the issuer (board)... approved the allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each..., aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000," the company said.
The shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 265.50 a piece on BSE, down 0.11 per cent from the previous close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU