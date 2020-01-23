JSW Steel plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW Steel on Thursday announced its plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The proceeds will be used to meet long-term working capital requirements, refinance existing debt, general corporate purpose and ongoing capital expenditure, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a filing to BSE.

"The committee of directors of the issuer (board)... approved the allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each..., aggregating to Rs 1000,00,00,000," the company said.

The shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 265.50 a piece on BSE, down 0.11 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 11:55 IST

