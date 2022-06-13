Top headlines: May retail inflation eases; two broadcasters for IPL

-
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Two broadcasters for IPL: Digital and TV rights valued at Rs 44,075 cr
Latest LIVE updates: CBI raids multiple locations in NHAI corruption matter
What does the road ahead for cryptocurrencies look like in India?
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May, but remains above RBI's target band
Retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening food prices, though it remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fifth consecutive month, government data showed on Monday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 7.79 per cent in April. In May 2021, the retail inflation stood at 6.3 per cent. Read more
Two broadcasters for IPL: Digital and TV rights valued at Rs 44,075 cr
The 2023-27 cycle of the Indian Premier League will have two broadcasters for digital and television.
The rebid process for the digital rights of the IPL has concluded within an hour of resumption of the e-auction in the afternoon session on Monday. Read more
Crypto market value slumps under $1 trn for first time since Jan 2021
The value of the cryptocurrency market on Monday fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap, reaching as low as $926 billion.
The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was down more than 9% on the day, falling to an 18-month low of $23,950. Read more
Google sends engineer on leave who said its conversation AI is 'sentient'
Google has sent an engineer on leave over breaching its confidentiality agreement after he made a claim that the tech giants conversation Artificial intelligence (AI) is "sentient" because it has feelings, emotions and subjective experiences.
According to Google, its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) conversation technology can engage in a free-flowing way about a seemingly endless number of topics, "an ability we think could unlock more natural ways of interacting with technology and entirely new categories of helpful applications". Read more
