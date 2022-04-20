Top headlines: MoD spends 65% domestically, cement prices to rise, and more

-
ALSO READ
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
Live: Mariupol at risk of Russian conquest as West promises Ukraine arms
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Brokerages see return ratios improving by FY25-26
HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd announce 'merger of equals'
What does the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for shareholders?
-
HowUkraine war is pushing up cement prices in India; why Gautam Adani is investing in West Bengal. Top headlines this evening tell you why.
MoD spends 65% of FY22 capital budget on domestic procurement
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Wednesday that it had exceeded its target of spending 64 per cent of the capital acquisition budget on domestic industry in FY22. Read more.
HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital Advisors to ADIA for Rs 184 cr
Supreme Court stays anti-encroachment drive by authorities in Jahangirpuri
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused. Read more.
Following the rise in prices of imported coal, pet coke and crude oil against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, domestic cement prices are expected to increase by 6-13 per cent across the country. Read more.
Adani Group commits to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Bengal over next decade
The Adani Group on Wednesday committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday. Read more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU