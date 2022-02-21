Top headlines: Monsoon 2022 could be 'normal'; Lalu gets 5 years in jail

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
IPO IPO: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
LIC IPO: DRHP, issue date and size, valuation--everything you need to know
LIC policyholders can apply for IPO at a discount: Here are answers to FAQs
-
'LIC is well capitalised,' says chairman M R Kumar ahead of mega IPO
State-run Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC), which is planning the country's largest IPO next month, is well capitalised, the company's chairman M.R Kumar said on Monday.
Kumar said LIC's potential investors should not worry about government control post the IPO as decisions in the country's largest insurance company are taken by its board and not by the government, which will hold 95% of stake post the IPO. Read more
Skymet says initial signs indicate monsoon 2022 could be 'normal'
Though early days, private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday said that the 2022 southwest monsoon could be ‘normal’ , finishing around the mid-way mark of the normal range of 96-104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).
LPA for the four-month southwest monsoon season that starts from June is 881 millimeters. Read more
Putin and Biden could meet or talk but no firm plans yet: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.
Tensions were growing over Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but diplomatic contacts were active. He said Putin would imminently address a special session of Russia's security council. Read more
CBI court sentences Lalu to five years in prison in fodder scam case
A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury scam, the fifth fodder scam case.
The former Bihar chief minister along with other accused was pronounced guilty by the court on February 15. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU