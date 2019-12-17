Top headlines: Monthly GST target revised, PE/VC investment up 3X, and more

Amid falling collections, FinMin sets Rs 1.1 trillion monthly target

Amid talks of the government likely to miss tax collection target this fiscal, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 trillion monthly mop-up target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year, ministry sources said. Read more

PE/VC investment up by almost three times in November; driven by infra flow

PE/VC investments in November 2019 grew almost three times to $4.8 billion from $1.8 billion in November 2018, boosted by robust flows in the infrastructure sector. Read more

Fraud-hit CG Power shareholders to raise Rs 5,000 cr debt to meet biz needs

Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions has got shareholders' nod to borrow up to Rs 5,000 crore to meet working capital and other business needs as it looks to spring back from the worst crisis in its history. Read more

Citizenship Act protests: SC directs petitioners to approach high courts

The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to set up a committee of a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incidents of violent protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that such panels may be appointed by the high courts concerned. Read more

Most homebuyers, some lenders vote for NBCC's bid to acquire Jaypee Infra

Majority of homebuyers and many lenders, including IDBI, have voted in favour of state-owned NBCC bid to acquire debt-laden realty firm Jaypee Infratech in an ongoing insolvency process, sources said. Read more

Pakistan court hands death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf

A court in Pakistan on Tuesday sentenced former president Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason, giving its judgment on charges relating to the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, reported the Dawn newspaper. Read more