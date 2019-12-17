JUST IN
Centre releases over Rs 35,000 crore relief to states ahead of GST meet
Amid falling collections, FinMin sets Rs 1.1 trillion monthly GST target

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled.

Amid talks of the government likely to miss tax collection target this fiscal, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 trillion monthly GST mop-up target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year, ministry sources said.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had a video conference meeting with top tax officials and impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve direct and indirect tax collection target.

Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled, the source said.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 15:00 IST

