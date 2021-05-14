Top headlines: Moody's upgrades TaMo outlook; Sputnik V launched in India

Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V vaccine in India



Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched COVID vaccine Sputnik V in the Indian market with the first dose being administered in Hyderabad, as part of a limited pilot. The company said the imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, amounting to Rs 995.4 per dose. READ MORE...

Moody’s upgrades outlook on Tata Motors



Credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service, has upgraded its outlook on to stable from negative and affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1 senior unsecured ratings. The latest rating action follows Moody's affirmation and change in outlook to stable from negative on the B1 ratings of the company's UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) earlier this week. READ MORE...

Escorts Q4 net profit jumps two-fold

Farm equipment and engineering major on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 285.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly driven by robust sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.73 crore in the same period previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE...

Govt working in war-footing mode

Stating that the country is fighting an invisible enemy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is working in war-footing mode to fight the second wave of COVID-19 and expressed confidence in winning the battle. Addressing a video conference on PM-KISAN scheme, the Prime Minister said 18 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given so far and the government is making efforts to ensure that people get vaccinated at a fast pace. READ MORE...