Top headlines: Mumbai staring at night curfew, Adani Green raises $1.35 bn

Adani Green raises $1.35 bn to finance its renewable portfolio
Adani Green Energy Limited on Thursday raised $ 1.35 billion as debt for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio. The revolving project finance facility would initially finance the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewable projects to be setup in four SPVs in the state of Rajasthan, a company statement said today. Read here
RBI may have to delay liquidity normalisation amid rising virus cases
India's central bank may have to delay the start of monetary policy normalisation by three months amid rising COVID-19 cases, but barring the return of stringent lockdowns there is no significant threat to the economy's recovery, analysts say. Read here
TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz
Investment firm TPG's Rise Fund will invest USD 200 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money business at a valuation of $2.65 billion, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday. Airtel Mobile Commerce BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa's mobile money operations, and is now intended to own and operate the mobile money businesses across Airtel Africa's 14 operating countries. Read here
Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year: Gadkari
India will do away with toll booths and implement complete GPS-based toll collection within one year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. He said 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll. Read here
Night curfew looks necessary right now: Mumbai mayor on rising Covid cases
Amid rising coronavirus cases, Mumbai mayor urged all Mumbaikars to work together to prevent the lockdown and warned about the necessity of imposing night curfew in the current situation to check the virus spread. Read here
