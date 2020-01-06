Top headlines: NCLAT setback for Tatas, services PMI expands, and more

Tata vs Mistry: dismisses RoC plea, refuses to modify judgement

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday dismissed the Registrar of Companies' petition seeking modification of the judgement in the Tata-Mistry case and said its ruling had not cast any aspersions on the RoC. Read more

India expands at fastest pace in 5 months on buoyant demand

India's services sector activity gained momentum and touched a five-month high in December, supported by uptick in new business orders that boosted output as well as employment, a monthly survey showed on Monday. Read more

NSE approaches Sebi for IPO, hopes to launch public issue by September

The Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has approached markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering and hopes to launch the public issue by September this year subject to approvals. Read more

Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Read more

US-Iran crisis: Petrol prices up 15 paise, diesel by 17 paise; crude at $70

Petrol prices on Monday were hiked by 15 paisa a litre and diesel rates were increased by 17 paisa as global oil prices hit $70 mark in the wake of escalating US-Iran tensions fanning fresh fears of conflict in the crude-rich Middle East. Read more