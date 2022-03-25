Top headlines: NCLT declares Supertech insolvent; Yogi takes oath as UP CM

-
NCLT declares Supertech insolvent, 25,000 home buyers may be affected
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared Noida-headquartered realty major Supertech Ltd as insolvent while admitting a plea filed by the Union Bank of India over non-payment of its dues. READ MORE...
The NCLT order is likely to hit over 25,000 homebuyers who have booked their homes with the company for over several years.
Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs
Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.
Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers. READ MORE...
Eastern Ladakh situation a work in progress: EAM after talks with Wang Yi
The current situation between India and China on the eastern Ladakh issue is "a work in progress" but moving at a slower place than desirable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
He asserted that the restoration of normal ties will require normalcy in border areas. READ MORE...
300 dead in Russian airstrike on theatre in Mariupol: Officials
The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on a theatre being used as a bomb shelter.
The post Friday on the city government Telegram channel cited eyewitnesses for the toll of about 300. READ MORE...
