Top headlines: Evergrande misses loan payments; Vodafone spurns India unit

Vodafone Group has made it clear that there will not be any fresh equity infusion in Ltd. Group of China missed loan payments to two of its largest bank creditors.

No fresh equity for Voda Idea

Vodafone plc has made it clear that it will not make any fresh equity infusion in its Indian telecom business-- Ltd (VIL). Responding to a query, a spokesperson at the UK-headquartered telco said: “Just to confirm our position, there will be no new equity infusion from Vodafone Group.” Read more

Airtel, Jio tooled up for indigenous 5G network trials

India’s tryst with “Make in India” 5G telecom networks has taken a giant leap with the Bharti Airtel-Tata combine and Reliance Jio making trials based on their own equipment.