Business Standard

Top headlines: Evergrande misses loan payments; Vodafone spurns India unit

"Make in India" 5G telecom networks take a giant leap with the help of Airtel-Tata combine and Jio. Adani will invest $20 bn in green energy over 10 years. More in top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Group has made it clear that there will not be any fresh equity infusion in Vodafone Idea Ltd. Evergrande Group of China missed loan payments to two of its largest bank creditors.

More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:

No fresh equity for Voda Idea
Vodafone plc has made it clear that it will not make any fresh equity infusion in its Indian telecom business--Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Responding to a query, a spokesperson at the UK-headquartered telco said: “Just to confirm our position, there will be no new equity infusion from Vodafone Group.” Read more

Airtel, Jio tooled up for indigenous 5G network trials

India’s tryst with “Make in India” 5G telecom networks has taken a giant leap with the Bharti Airtel-Tata combine and Reliance Jio making trials based on their own equipment.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has said its 5G trials with the Tatas (who are building the 5G stack, which includes the core and radio) are expected to begin in April-May next year, well before it starts deploying commercial networks in the country. Read more

LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors
After 'mutual funds sahi hai’, it could be the turn of something like 'stock market sahi hai’. Ahead of what will be India's biggest initial public offering, expected later this year, the government and the insurance major are planning a high-decibel awareness campaign for retail investors to ensure their participation in large numbers. “It may be along the lines of the highly successful campaign on mutual funds,” an official privy to the developments said. Read more

Adani bets $20 billion on green energy
Adani Enterprises will invest $20 billion (Rs 1.48 trillion) over 10 years in the renewable energy supply chain, including power generation, manufacturing, transmission, and distribution. The announcement on investment size comes after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in June launched its foray into green energy with a Rs 75,000-crore investment in the coming three years. Read more

Evergrande misses loan payments to two banks

China's Evergrande Group missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. Read more

First Published: Wed, September 22 2021. 07:24 IST

