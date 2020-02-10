Top headlines of the day: Experts see Coronavirus hurting global growth

-
ALSO READ
CAA stir: Shaheen Bagh women to college students, why are they on streets?
Festival bonanza: Two-wheeler firms go full throttle to chase customers
In pictures: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across nation
Passenger vehicle sales dip 1.2% in December; three-wheeler sales up 22%
LIVE: Give Citizenship Act a chance, Amit Shah appeals to students
-
Passenger Vehicle sales skid 6.2% in Jan
Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 per cent to 262,714 units in January from 280,091 units in the year-ago month, according to automobile industry body SIAM. Car sales last month were also down 8.1 per cent as against sales last year. Read on
Coronavirus may hurt global growth
With coronavirus getting a tighter grip on the China and impacting world trade, most analysts have started lowering global growth forecasts as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (Q1-2020). Read on
India's slump coincides with global trend, says Anurag Thakur
The moderation in India's growth coincides with a deceleration in growth of global output and the IMF has projected the country's GDP growth to pick up to 5.8 per cent in 2020, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Lok Sabha.
Read on
SC says Shaheen Bagh protesters cannot block roads
The Supreme Court said the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others. The apex court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the pleas seeking removal protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Read on
Surprise ad of Samsung foldable phone during Oscars
Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, gave a glimpse of new square-shaped foldable phones in a surprise TV commercial aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday. Read on
SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop
Japan's SoftBank Group is expected to post a slide in profits for the past quarter, deepening concern about its ability to secure funding for a second Vision Fund and giving activist fund Elliott Management more fodder for a shake-up. Read on
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU