Top headlines of the day: Experts see Coronavirus hurting global growth

skid 6.2% in Jan

Domestic declined 6.2 per cent to 262,714 units in January from 280,091 units in the year-ago month, according to automobile industry body SIAM. Car sales last month were also down 8.1 per cent as against sales last year. Read on

may hurt global growth

With getting a tighter grip on the China and impacting world trade, most analysts have started lowering global growth forecasts as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (Q1-2020). Read on

India's slump coincides with global trend, says Anurag Thakur

The moderation in India's growth coincides with a deceleration in growth of global output and the IMF has projected the country's GDP growth to pick up to 5.8 per cent in 2020, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Lok Sabha.

Read on

SC says Shaheen Bagh protesters cannot block roads

The said the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others. The apex court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the pleas seeking removal protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Read on

Surprise ad of foldable phone during Oscars

Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, gave a glimpse of new square-shaped foldable phones in a surprise TV commercial aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday. Read on

set for sharp quarterly profit drop

Japan's Group is expected to post a slide in profits for the past quarter, deepening concern about its ability to secure funding for a second Vision Fund and giving activist fund Elliott Management more fodder for a shake-up. Read on