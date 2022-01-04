Top Headlines: 3rd Covid wave here; Jio to buy 5G gear from trusted vendors

-
Third Covid-19 wave is here; 75% cases in metros Omicron: NTAGI's N K Arora
A large chunk of Omicron cases in India have been reported from big cities, the head of the country's vaccine task force told a television (TV) channel on Monday, adding the third Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave is upon us. Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata have a combined 75 per cent share of infections of Omicron, said NITI Aayod chairman N K Arora. Read more
Reliance Jio gets approval to buy 5G gear from 'trusted' vendors
Telecom major Reliance Jio has received approval enabling it to use equipment from various vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Cisco, and Dell, which have been endorsed as a ‘trusted source’ by the National Security Council Secretariat. Read more
Munjals move court to claim Hero brand for electric vehicle business
Two scions of the Munjal family are entangled in a legal battle for the right to use the Hero brand for their electric vehicle (EV) businesses. Vijay Munjal, who, along with his son Naveen Munjal, owns Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheeler company, has moved the Delhi High Court against his cousin Pawan Munjal, promoter and chairman of Hero MotoCorp. Read more
Infosys to HCL Tech, IT firms to see strong Q3 despite seasonal quirks
The October-December (Q3) quarter is generally a low season for the Indian IT services industry due to furloughs in its majority markets — the US and Europe. But the third quarter of FY22 will be an exception owing to broad-based secular demand for high digital transformation expenditure and a greater discretionary spend. Read more
Nearly a fortnight after a food poisoning incident halted operations at the Foxconn iPhone manufacturing unit at Sipcot Industrial Park in Sriperumbudur, an uneasy calm prevails outside the plant. The security staff at the gate greet this correspondent cordially enough until they realise he is from the media. Read more
Stalemate continues even as Hindustan Unilever, distributors meet
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executives met distributors on Monday to discuss the issue of price parity between traditional and organised distributors. According to a distributor, the fast-moving consumer goods major has proposed changes in stock-keeping units between traditional trade and organised distributors. Read more
