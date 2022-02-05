Top headlines: Paytm loss widens; confusion in crypto universe, and more

-
Paytm loss widens 45% to Rs 778 cr in Q3, revenue rises 89%
Reserve Bank may rationalise some payment charges, says industry
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
Is all well with fintech giant Paytm?
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Fintech major Paytm saw its revenue increase 89 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore in the December quarter (Q3) on a year on year basis, whereas net loss widened 45 per cent to Rs 778 crore.
However, the company said that its contribution profit (defined as revenue from operations less payment processing charges, promotional cashback and incentives, and other direct costs) improved to 31.2 per cent of revenue in Q3 of FY22 from 8.9 per cent in Q3 of FY21. Read more
Cause for concern: Biggest bond yield spike in Budget week since 2017
This week turned out to be the worst budget week for the bond market in five years, with the yield on 10-year government securities moving up 20 basis points since Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on February 1. Read more
Ashneer Grover's demands heat up fintech unicorn BharatPe boardroom tussle
The boardroom tussle at fintech unicorn BharatPe has taken a new turn with founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover writing to the board of directors, withdrawing his nomination of Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer as its member, according to media reports. Read more
Costlier oil and subsidy fall likely to hit consumption in FY23
The 2022-23 fiscal year could be tough for companies in consumer demand-related sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and automotive, because of multiple headwinds, including cut-back in subsidies, higher oil prices, and rising interest rate. Read more
Confusion in the crypto universe: Budget leaves many unanswered questions
The Budget had several announcements indicating policymakers are actually thinking about the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Importantly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to roll out a central bank digital currency (CBDC), using a blockchain or similar technologies. Read more
