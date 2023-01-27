JUST IN
LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)
Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
TMS Ep356: Google unbundling, Indian start-ups, PSU, capex stocks, BharOS
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
PM Narendra Modi to address annual NCC rally in Delhi on January 28
US 'closely monitoring' India-China border situation: State Department
India important partner of choice for US, says Biden administration
PM Modi has made women-led development one of main agendas: Smriti Irani
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
PLI scheme | 4G | Startups

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Budget 2023-24: Govt set to pay out Rs 4K cr under PLI by March end

The government is set to pay Rs 4,000 crore by March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as it lines up its expansion, likely to be announced in the Budget. “The first instalment towards seven schemes (of the 14) will be paid by March. Instalments for mobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing have been paid,” a senior government official said. Read more...

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

Valuation obsession, investor pressure, and unethical practices by founders may be blamed for some of the recent misadventures of certain start-ups. They have, however, also taken the lid off the complex accounting practices and challenges these new-age ventures are just getting to grips with. Read more...


India-made 4G, 5G technology stacks may go global during G20 meet

India’s plans to successfully offer its indigenously developed 4G and 5G technology (tech) stacks to the world would be discussed at the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) meetings, said officials on Thursday. The government is keen on offering the entire range of sophisticated Made-in-India 4G and 5G equipment and associated technologies to other nations and showcasing the plan as part of its G20 discussions on the digital economy. Read more...

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order of 495 jets: Report

Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals. Read more...


PE deals in Asia-Pacific fall in 2022 as US investors drop China for India

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan continued their downward trajectory when 2022 closed. Deals totaled $5.39 billion across 42 announced and completed transactions in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $20.07 billion across 79 transactions in the same period in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Read more...

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU