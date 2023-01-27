Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more

-
Budget 2023-24: Govt set to pay out Rs 4K cr under PLI by March end
The government is set to pay Rs 4,000 crore by March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as it lines up its expansion, likely to be announced in the Budget. “The first instalment towards seven schemes (of the 14) will be paid by March. Instalments for mobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing have been paid,” a senior government official said. Read more...
Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner
Valuation obsession, investor pressure, and unethical practices by founders may be blamed for some of the recent misadventures of certain start-ups. They have, however, also taken the lid off the complex accounting practices and challenges these new-age ventures are just getting to grips with. Read more...
India-made 4G, 5G technology stacks may go global during G20 meet
India’s plans to successfully offer its indigenously developed 4G and 5G technology (tech) stacks to the world would be discussed at the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) meetings, said officials on Thursday. The government is keen on offering the entire range of sophisticated Made-in-India 4G and 5G equipment and associated technologies to other nations and showcasing the plan as part of its G20 discussions on the digital economy. Read more...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order of 495 jets: Report
Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals. Read more...
PE deals in Asia-Pacific fall in 2022 as US investors drop China for India
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan continued their downward trajectory when 2022 closed. Deals totaled $5.39 billion across 42 announced and completed transactions in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $20.07 billion across 79 transactions in the same period in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Read more...
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:38 IST
