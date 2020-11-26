Top headlines: Questions over Oxford vaccine data, Vedanta under pressure

Modi bats for One Nation One Election



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Read more...

faces more vaccine questions

Plc and the University of Oxford face mounting questions about their Covid-19 vaccine trial results after acknowledging a manufacturing error. While an announcement earlier this week by Astra and Oxford showed their shot was 70 per cent effective on average in a late-stage study, the scant details released by the UK partners have sparked worries, with some expressing doubts about whether US regulators would clear it. Read more...

NPAs in real estate will inch up: Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO at HDFC, said at a webinar on Thursday that the benign interest rate regime will continue for the next six to 12 months. "Interest rates are at the lowest in the last four decades. Property prices have gone up in the last many years," Mistry said at a webinar organised by Naredco and APREA today. Read more

Capital account convertibility a process, not an event: RBI governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said capital account convertibility will be a continued process, rather than an event, even as the country has progressed quite considerably in its quest towards full convertibility and internationalisation of its financial markets. Read more

under pressure



Ltd. has begun sounding out debt holders about the possibility of extending maturities on some of its dollar bonds to reduce refinancing pressures. The mining giant started approaching the investors to discuss possible debt extensions after the company’s failed attempt to delist its India unit, Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said. Read more..