Top headlines: Questions over Oxford vaccine data, Vedanta under pressure

-
ALSO READ
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shows positive results, up to 90% efficacy
Top headlines: AstraZeneca still aiming for vaccine; MGNREGS fund drying up
Top headlines: Govt may up factory working hours, wind energy loses steam
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
-
Modi bats for One Nation One Election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Read more...
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions
AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford face mounting questions about their Covid-19 vaccine trial results after acknowledging a manufacturing error. While an announcement earlier this week by Astra and Oxford showed their shot was 70 per cent effective on average in a late-stage study, the scant details released by the UK partners have sparked worries, with some expressing doubts about whether US regulators would clear it. Read more...
NPAs in real estate will inch up: Keki Mistry
Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO at HDFC, said at a webinar on Thursday that the benign interest rate regime will continue for the next six to 12 months. "Interest rates are at the lowest in the last four decades. Property prices have gone up in the last many years," Mistry said at a webinar organised by Naredco and APREA today. Read more
Capital account convertibility a process, not an event: RBI governor
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said capital account convertibility will be a continued process, rather than an event, even as the country has progressed quite considerably in its quest towards full convertibility and internationalisation of its financial markets. Read more
Vedanta Resources under pressure
Vedanta Resources Ltd. has begun sounding out debt holders about the possibility of extending maturities on some of its dollar bonds to reduce refinancing pressures. The mining giant started approaching the investors to discuss possible debt extensions after the company’s failed attempt to delist its India unit, Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said. Read more..
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU