Top headlines: RBI backs RBL Bank; 4 growth strategy themes for Tata Group

RBI says RBL Bank well capitalised with satisfactory financial position
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that RBL Bank is well capitalised and its financial position remains "satisfactory", amid speculations relating to the private sector lender in certain quarters in wake of recent events surrounding the bank.
In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports. Read more
'Digital, energy, supply chain, health to be Tata group's strategy themes'
Digital, new energy, supply chain resilience and health will be the themes of the over $100-billion Tata group's strategy going forward, according to its Chairman N Chandrasekaran even as he asserted that all ambitions are contingent on learning to live with the coronavirus.
In his New Year address to the over 800,000 employees of salt-to-software conglomerate, Chandrasekaran said businesses and society must adapt to the virus by preparing as "best we can for new outbreaks and variants. We are seeing this now with the spread of Omicron". Read more
MHA issues fresh advisory for Covid mgmt, asks states not to lower guard
Amidst initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of Omicron variant in different parts of the country, the Centre on Monday issued a fresh advisory to all States and UTs to deal with the pandemic situation.
In the advisory, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said States and Union Territories may consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season. Read more
Delhi records 331 new Covid cases, highest daily count since June 9
Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,106. Read more
