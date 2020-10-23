Top Headlines: RBI releases MPC minutes, USFDA approves Remdesivir & more

-
Top headlines: Jio applies for 5G spectrum; Indigo to raise Rs 3,000 cr
Top Headlines: Divestment of 23 PSUs, pay cuts at IndiGo, and more
Top Headlines: Relief for pharma cos, ban to hit Chinese firms, and more
Top headlines: States on GST compensation, Emami questions HUL & more
Top Headlines: Google's $10-bn India investment, Air India pay cut and more
It might take years for GDP to regain lost output: RBI MPC member
Flipkart to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1,500 crore
USFDA approves Remdesivir as first Covid therapy amid WHO doubt
Amazon refuses to appear before Parliament panel on Data Protection Bill
China vows retaliation if US proceeds with Taiwan advance weaponry sale
