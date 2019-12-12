Top headlines: S&P sees debt downgrade for India, GDP calculation, and more

sees debt downgrade for India if economic slide continues

India may have its debt downgraded in the event of a major economic slowdown, S&P Global Ratings said. The rating company said it expects the economy to gradually recover over the next few years with correspondingly higher growth.

Govt exploring new method for calculating GDP with changing weights

The government is exploring a new methodology of calculating the gross domestic product (GDP) which will keep updating weights assigned to various products and activities in the economy. The new methodology, called the chain base method, however does not change the base year by itself, notwithstanding the impression given by its nomenclature.

Citizenship Bill: Protesters defy curfew in Assam; Army conducts flag march

Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified in Assam. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting.

Time running out fast for YES Bank as it scouts for a new investor

Yes Bank Ltd. shares tumbled the most in two months after its board deferred an announcement on new investors, prompting a warning about the risks to the Indian financial system if the lender is unable to quickly bolster its capital.