Top headlines: SBI cuts savings a/c & FD rates, Diwali gift for govt staff

The government on Wednesday announced the highest ever 5 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) which will bring cheer to 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners ahead of Diwali. In a double boost for customers, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, will cut its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors from Thursday. The one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) would come down to 8.05 per cent from 8.15 per cent from October 10.

In another major development amid a Kashmir crisis, Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 on a second informal meet with Prime Minister at Mamallapuram near Chennai. The 2019 Noble Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Scientists John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.





Early Diwali for govt employees and pensioners

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister approved the 5 per cent additional DA/DR (dearness relief) over the existing rate of 12 per cent of the basic pay/pension due in July, 2019, the government said. The decision will cost the exchequer Rs 16,000 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.



