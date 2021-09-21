Top headlines: SBI likes Tata Air India bid; markets sweat over Evergrande

India's largest public lender State Bank of India will support Tata group's bid for carrier Air India. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, ahead of its implementation date, made changes to the circular that mandated a fifth of compensation to key employees of asset management companies in the form of mutual fund units.

to back Tata's bid for Air India India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) will support Tata group's bid for soon-to-be-privatised Air India by subscribing to Tata Sons debentures or funding the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by Tata Sons for the acquisition.

A brief respite for tea industry

A brief respite for tea industry

On September 3, the country's largest bulk tea producer, McLeod Russel India, hobbled its way out of insolvency proceedings after a settlement with financial creditor, Techno Electric & Engineering, a power infrastructure company. For the storied business house of Kolkata, it was a close shave. But for the past three years, it has been touch-and-go for the tea producer in the Brij Mohan Khaitan group.



Sebi tweaks MF compensation circular

Sebi tweaks MF compensation circular

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday tweaked the circular that mandated paying a fifth of compensation to key employees of asset management companies (AMCs) in the form of mutual fund (MF) units, ahead of its implementation date of October 1.

Metal index down amid fears of lower China demand

There was a meltdown in metal stocks on Monday as a debt crisis at one of China’s biggest property developers, Evergrande, led to a global decline in industrial metals and ore prices.