Top headlines: SBI likes Tata Air India bid; markets sweat over Evergrande

India's largest public lender State Bank of India will support Tata group's bid for national carrier Air India. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, ahead of its implementation date, made changes to the circular that mandated a fifth of compensation to key employees of asset management companies in the form of mutual fund units.
SBI to back Tata's bid for Air India
A brief respite for tea industry
Sebi tweaks MF compensation circular
Metal index down amid fears of lower China demand
India to resume export of Covid vaccines
