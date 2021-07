Top headlines: Kerala seeks Sputnik V plant; Covid crimps budget housing

Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V could soon be manufactured in India by Russian firms. The Russian authorities are in talks with the Kerala government for scouting land to set up an international manufacturing site for the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Centre.Amid widespread economic distress and sinking income levels, the country’s real estate sector is undergoing a massive overhaul. This comes at a time when a broad swathe of consumers is cutting down on expenses, further crimping the affordable housing market.India is in talks with for a fresh investment of at least $2-3 billion in its upstream assets. According to officials in the know, the Russian government has offered some oil and gas fields to ONGC Videsh (OVL) and any consortium they stitch together.In order to expedite the admission of insolvency resolution cases, the government is considering making the process automatic — for the financial creditors (FCs) to begin with. However, a senior government official said while this is the intent, such a move requires strengthening of the information utility (IU) system under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).It was a seemingly innocuous provision in the Articles of Association (AoA) of (PNB HF) that has posed several larger questions around the need for amendments in preferential offer regulations. In the first place, that provision was not supposed to be part of the listed company’s AoA. Read more

