Top headlines: Subway's sale draws Goldman, US-India navies hold 6th meet

Stock mkt still in a bear phase; see bumpy road to recovery: Goldman Sachs
Paytm is one of the most compelling growth stories: Goldman Sachs
Bain Capital sells 16.7 million shares in Axis Bank for Rs 1,497 crore
US, Indian navies hold sixth meeting on aircraft carrier technology
Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs
Subway's potential $10 billion sale draws Goldman, Bain, says report
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm and Bain Capital are among parties interested in acquiring the sandwich chain Subway, Sky News said. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bain, along with private equity firms TDR Capital and TPG, have tabled indicative offers for Subway, the news outlet reported Saturday, citing unidentified people close to the process. Read more
Govt not in 'crazy rush' to sell everything: FM on privatisation
The government is not in a "crazy rush" to sell everything and it will continue to have a presence in four strategic sectors, including telecom, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Read more
With India’s military still undecided about whether to build a second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-2), or to make do with its two current 45,000-tonne carriers – INS Vikramaditya bought from Russia, and the first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), called INS Vikrant, which was built in Cochin – experts from the Indian and US navies met in Delhi last week to discuss cooperating on aircraft carrier technology. Read more
Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Goyal
India's goods and services exports are expected to cross USD 750 billion this fiscal despite the global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
In 2021-22, the country's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of USD 422 billion and USD 254 billion respectively, taking the total shipments to USD 676 billion. Read more
NCLT allows merger of HDFC's two subsidiaries with HDFC Capital Advisors
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday gave its approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, taking the merger of the parent with HDFC Bank a step closer. Read more
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 08:29 IST
