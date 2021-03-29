Top headlines: Suez chaos eases; US futures fall over block trade fears

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

A huge container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, raising hopes that the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a big backlog of ships. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

US futures fall as block trades rattle nerves

S&P 500 Index futures edged lower as traders weighed the impact of forced block trades that took the shine off a record Wall Street close. Nasdaq futures pared losses, while oil rose as traders looked ahead to this week's OPEC+ meeting. Contracts on the S&P 500 declined, while Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed, following revelations that Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind a $20 billion spree of block trades on Friday, selling Chinese tech giants and U.S. media firms. With a number of banks said to be exposed to Archegos, investors are on the lookout for signs of contagion.

Oil rises on hopes for stable OPEC+ output

Oil rose on Monday on expectations that the OPEC+ group of leading producers will keep output unchanged in May, and worries that operations in the Suez Canal might take weeks to return to normal even though a ship blocking it has been partly refloated. Brent oil rose 58 cents, or 0.9%, to $65.15 a barrel by 1048 GMT. U.S. crude was up 40 cents, or 0.7%, at $61.37 a barrel.

Nomura, warn on losses

and warned on Monday they were facing significant losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls. A fire sale of stocks on Friday caused big drops in the share prices of companies linked to Archegos, a source familiar with the matter said, putting markets on edge about the scale of the possible fallout.