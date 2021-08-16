Top headlines: Taliban take over Kabul; Paytm aims to be super app

-
India will invest Rs 100 trillion in infrastructure to boost economic growth and create jobs, said the Prime Minster. Gold loans in India have surged nearly 85 per cent over the past year as people pledge assets to meet financial needs. Here is more about thoses stories in our top headlines.
Taliban take over Kabul
Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, the president left the country and the US Embassy said the capital’s airport, where diplomats, officials and other Afghans had fled, had come under fire.
Govt announces Rs 100 trillion infrastructure plan
India aims to invest Rs 100 trillion in infrastructure to boost economic growth and create jobs, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday. The Gati Shakti plan will generate demand for a host of other sectors, including cement, metal, and power, and more importantly, generate employment.
Explaining Piyush Goyal’s complaint
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s criticism of India Inc, specifically the Tata group, has created a controversy. Goyal, at a Confederation of Indian Industry event, had said the Tata group and other Indian companies often lobbied for their interest, while ignoring national interest. Business Standard explains why Goyal criticised Indian companies.
Gold loans surge, hinting at financial pain
Gold loans in India have surged nearly 85 per cent over the past year, to Rs 60,464 crore. The trigger is the Covid-19 pandemic, with folks pledging jewellery. Small firms have also tapped this route to make up their cash needs.
Paytm aims to be a super app
Paytm aims to become a super app-- one that provides a range of services--by the end of year when it hopes to have as many as 2,000 to 3,000 developers on board. Paytm’s strategy is similar to its Chinese investor Alibaba’s Alipay foray into mini apps in order to get more users on the platform.
