Top headlines: TaMo's EV catches fire; Raut says Sena ready to leave MVA

forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on forex hit

IT services company Plc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, expecting a hit from high inflation and the impact of a stronger dollar on its overseas earnings.

Shares of Accenture, a bellwether for global IT spending, fell 2.8% in trading before the bell. Read more

Tata's Nexon EV catches fire, company says fully committed to safety

In a first in India's nascent e-passenger car market, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire last evening in a Mumbai suburb. While there have been numerous fire mishaps involving e-two wheeler brands, this is the first time that an e-car has burst into flames. said it is investigating the incident and remains fully committed to all aspects of safety. Read more

Raut says Sena ready to walk out of MVA, asks rebels to return to Mumbai

Amid a rebellion by leader Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Sena is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde is currently camping with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in Guwahati, which has plunged the party-led state government into a crisis. Read more

Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy.

The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. Read more