Top headlines: Tata-Mistry fight goes to SC, PMI at 7-mth high, and more

Cyrus Mistry actions hurt Tata group interests, Tata Sons tells SC

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, in its petition to the Supreme Court, said that the Mistry camp had at no point sought any prayer regarding the quashing of the appointment of present Tata group chairman, N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and yet, the NCLAT has declared Chandra's appointment as illegal. This NCLAT order, Tata Sons appeal says, needs to be reversed and set aside. Read more

Govt likely to miss target, expects Rs 67,000-crore gap

This development comes at a time when the government's fiscal deficit has touched 115 per cent of the Budget estimate for November, and is likely to breach the fiscal deficit target unless there is significant pick-up in revenue collection or government's asset monetisation plans. Read more

PMI: Dec factory activity at 7-month high but business optimism weakens

India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in seven months in December as a jump in new orders prompted companies to ramp up production, a private business survey showed on Thursday. Read more

Bharat Bond ETF debuts at the NSE, trades above Rs 1,000

The units of the ambitious Bharat Bond ETF (exchange traded fund) issued by Edelweiss Asset Management (AMC) got listed at the Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday. Read more

Carlos Ghosn used one of his two French passports to flee Japan: Report

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, was carrying one of his two French passports, local media said Thursday, as Japan launched a probe into the embarrassing security lapse. Read more