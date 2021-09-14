Top headlines: Tata Sons AGM today, GST Council meet on Friday

Shareholders of will vote on raising fresh debt of up to Rs 40,000 crore in the company's annual general meeting Tuesday. A meeting on on Friday will decide concessional rates for Covid drugs, among other things.





The annual general meet­ing (AGM) of Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding company, will be held virtually on Tuesday.

The shareholders will vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40,000 crore at a time when the group has made ambitious plans to make big splash in the e-commerce and buying Air India from the central government. The shareholders will also vote on appointments of directors Sourabh Agarwal and Harish Manwani.



meet on Friday: Profiteering cases likely to go to CCI

A meeting of the (GST) Council on Friday will decide the fate of the Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), whose tenure ends in November. Besides, the Council will take a call on extending the concessional rates for Covid-19-related drugs, including remdesivir, by another three months.

Textile PLI scheme: 35 companies line up Rs 10,000-crore investment

At least 35 companies, including Reliance Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Welspun Global Brands, Arvind Group, IndoRama Synthetics, and Wellknown Polyesters, have lined up investment plans worth Rs 10,150 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved the scheme with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.



Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board

The largest shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund llC, holding 18 per cent stake in the company have called an extra-ordinary general meeting of shareholders seeking to remove Punit Goenka, currently MD of the company, from the board and two independent directors.

Indians may soon jump the queue to get Green Card by paying extra fee

Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.

The move, if included in the reconciliation package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog.