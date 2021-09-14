Top headlines: Tata Sons AGM today, GST Council meet on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
N Chandrasekaran's second term likely to come up at Tata Sons AGM
Hit by GST recovery notices and summons, industry calls for help
Covid impact: June GST collection falls below Rs 1 trn-mark after 8 months
GST Council meet on Friday: Profiteering cases likely to go to CCI
-
Shareholders of Tata Sons will vote on raising fresh debt of up to Rs 40,000 crore in the company's annual general meeting Tuesday. A meeting on Goods and Services Tax on Friday will decide concessional rates for Covid drugs, among other things.
Read more on these and other top headlines of the day:Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
The annual general meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding company, will be held virtually on Tuesday.
The shareholders will vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40,000 crore at a time when the group has made ambitious plans to make big splash in the e-commerce and buying Air India from the central government. The shareholders will also vote on appointments of directors Sourabh Agarwal and Harish Manwani. Read more
GST Council meet on Friday: Profiteering cases likely to go to CCI
A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday will decide the fate of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), whose tenure ends in November. Besides, the Council will take a call on extending the concessional rates for Covid-19-related drugs, including remdesivir, by another three months. Read more
Textile PLI scheme: 35 companies line up Rs 10,000-crore investment
At least 35 companies, including Reliance Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Welspun Global Brands, Arvind Group, IndoRama Synthetics, and Wellknown Polyesters, have lined up investment plans worth Rs 10,150 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.
Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved the scheme with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore. Read more
Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board
The largest shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund llC, holding 18 per cent stake in the company have called an extra-ordinary general meeting of shareholders seeking to remove Punit Goenka, currently MD of the company, from the board and two independent directors. Read more
Indians may soon jump the queue to get Green Card by paying extra fee
Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.
The move, if included in the reconciliation package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU