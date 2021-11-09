Top headlines: India to tax blockchain system, UK recognises Covaxin

Britain said it would recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing. India's government is examining a proposal to tax the blockchain ecosystem. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning.



India plans to tax blockchain ecosystem

With the wide adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the country, the government is again examining the proposal to tax the blockchain ecosystem, which includes cryptocurrencies and such digital tokens. Read more.

The Great Return to office begins in IT

After a long Covid-indu­ced hiatus, the information technology (IT) services sector is slowly opening up, with employees making a staggered return to their desks and executives travelling for in-person meetings with clients. Read more.

UK to add India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

Britain said it would recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding India's Covaxin and China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers. Read more

Bumper festive season for e-commerce firms

The month-long festive season, which kicked in with Navratri on October 7 and concluded with Bhai Dooj on Saturday, has reinforced the widening gap between premium and less affluent consumers in India after the pandemic set in. Read more.

Future moves SC in latest round in fight with Amazon

The on Monday moved Supreme Court to appeal against a Delhi High Court, which had endorsed a Singapore arbitration panel’s decision to freeze the ~24,700 crore transaction with Reliance Retail. Read more.