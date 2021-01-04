Top Headlines: UK judge blocks Assange's extradition, factory output rises

UK judge blocks Julian Assange's extradition to US



A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. Read here

Manufacturing sector activities showed a marginal improvement in December compared to the previous month even as employment generation remained low, showed the widely-tracked IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey. Read here

RIL moves court seeking end to infra damages

Reliance Jio on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court urging it to direct the Punjab government to intervene and stop the continuous vandalism of its infrastructure in the state. The Mukesh Ambani led company stated that the vandalism has endangered the lives of its employees and disrupted its communication setup. Read here

Cred raises $81 million in funding

Cred on Monday said it has raised $81 million (about Rs 591.2 crore) in funding, valuing the fintech firm at a post-money valuation of $806 million (about Rs 5,883 crore). Existing investor, DST Global led the series C round along with Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and General Catalyst, a statement said. Read here

I-T records Robert Vadra's statement



The Income Tax Department officers on Monday started recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a benami properties case. An IT department source related to probe told IANS, "An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter." Read here