Top Headlines: UK judge blocks Assange's extradition, factory output rises

UK judge blocks Julian Assange's extradition to US
A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. Read hereManufacturing output improves in December
Manufacturing sector activities showed a marginal improvement in December compared to the previous month even as employment generation remained low, showed the widely-tracked IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey. Read here
RIL moves court seeking end to infra damages
Reliance Jio on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court urging it to direct the Punjab government to intervene and stop the continuous vandalism of its infrastructure in the state. The Mukesh Ambani led company stated that the vandalism has endangered the lives of its employees and disrupted its communication setup. Read here
Cred raises $81 million in funding
Cred on Monday said it has raised $81 million (about Rs 591.2 crore) in funding, valuing the fintech firm at a post-money valuation of $806 million (about Rs 5,883 crore). Existing investor, DST Global led the series C round along with Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and General Catalyst, a statement said. Read here
I-T records Robert Vadra's statement
The Income Tax Department officers on Monday started recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a benami properties case. An IT department source related to probe told IANS, "An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter." Read here
