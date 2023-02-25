Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit

-
Sebi likely to scrap small town-linked incentive for mutual funds
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to scrap an incentive it allows fund houses for mobilising assets from smaller centres — called Beyond 30 (B30) in industry parlance. At present, mutual funds can charge up to 30 basis points over and above the total expense ratio (TER) on assets garnered from such places. Read more
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
India’s unemployment rate dropped to a five-year low in July-June 2021-22 to 4.1 per cent, according to the latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. The unemployment rate under the so-called “usual status” during the one-year period declined for the fourth consecutive year since it was launched in April 2017. Read more
Private consumption likely to take a hit on India's IT sector squeeze
Private consumption in the country is likely to be affected because of a cutback in fresh hiring and lower pay increments given by domestic IT companies, whose salary bill continues to grow faster than that of the rest of Indian Industry. Any slowdown in their employee expenses is expected to weigh on income growth in the economy. This can adversely affect demand for big-ticket consumer goods such as cars, high-end mobiles, home appliances, and new homes. Read more
Investors eyeing asset sale of GoMechanic; decision likely in a week
The investors of GoMechanic could push for asset sales at the country’s largest aftermarket automotive service and maintenance platform, according to the people familiar with the matter. The decision is expected to be finalised in a week’s time, the sources said. Read more
Multiple challenges triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict such as high inflation, expansionary monetary policy and recessionary trends in key developed economies are some factors that resulted in a drop in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country, a senior government official said on Friday. Read more
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 07:40 IST
