Top headlines: US adds 850,000 jobs in June; stock limits imposed on pulses

US adds 850,000 jobs in June, the most in 10 months as hiring gains pace
US job growth accelerated in June, with payrolls gaining the most in 10 months, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9 per cent, a Labor Department report showed Friday. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labor force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels. READ MORE.
Govt imposes stock limits on pulses till October to check price rise
Days after the Centre lowered the import duty on edible oils, it imposed stock holding limits on all pulses save moong, held by wholesalers, retailers, importers and millers till October.
Incidentally, the decision has come at a time when prices of most pulses have come off from their peaks and have softened by Rs 5-20 per kg in the retail markets the past one month, as per data from department of consumer affairs. READ MORE.
Govt to soon issue 'clarification' on FDI in e-commerce: Piyush Goyal
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon issue a ‘clarification’ on foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce, amid complaints from some segments of the industry that some e-commerce behemoths have been flouting the policy rolled out by the government.
“The FDI policy has been crystal clear ever since it first came up, but certain instances have come to our notice that the policy is not being followed in letter and spirit. We will be clarifying that very shortly,” commerce and industry minister said in a virtual briefing. READ MORE.
Confident that funding will take place in coming weeks: Vodafone Idea CEO
Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday said it is in active talks with potential investors for fund raising, and asserted that 'floor price' remains the "best and most preferred" fix for industry's woes arising from tariff-related issues.
VIL confirmed that it has approached government to extend moratorium on spectrum instalments. The company highlighted that sector's biggest pain point comes from pricing issues, and conceded that tariff hike is "absolutely" essential to revive the sector, which is under stress. READ MORE.
