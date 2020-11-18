Top headlines: Vedanta's EoI for govt stake in BPCL, Tesla enters S&P 500

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BPCL

Vedanta puts in EOI to buy govt stake in BPCL
Vedanta Group on Wednesday confirmed putting in a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for buying government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). Read on....

Economic momentum will be lost through 2021: CLSA
As sporadic lockdowns pick up pace across major developed economies given the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, growth in emerging markets is likely to be more resilient, said Eric Fishwick, chief economist at CLSA and Anthony Nafte, their senior economist in an interview with Business Standard.

Tesla enters S&P 500

It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space, and on Monday his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. Read more here

L&T bags biggest order ever for construction & mining equipment biz
Larsen & Toubro today said that its construction and mining equipment business has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel. Read more here

Top priority is smooth completion of amalgamation scheme: LVB Administrator
The top priority now is to ensure that the scheme of amalgamation is completed smoothly, said T N Manoharan, the RBI-appointed Administrator of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. During a conference call, he said, DBS Bank India is well capitalised to manage the merger. Read more here

First Published: Wed, November 18 2020. 16:35 IST

