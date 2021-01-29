Top headlines: Security clearance policy for PSU privatisation, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: BSNL-MTNL merger shelved, India Inc's big boys get bigger
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
Top headlines: Rs 1.2-trn stimulus for growth, jobs; IIP grows 0.2% in Sept
Top headlines: Small savings cross Rs 1 tn, Volkswagen Beetle goes electric
LIVE: Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' on Diwali with AQI at 414
-
PSU privatisation: Govt to amend security clearance policy for investors
To tighten the noose on investment from bordering countries, the government is set to amend its security clearance policy for investors participating in privatisation or strategic divestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). Read more
DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
The asset monetisation process of BSNL and MTNL has hit another roadblock, with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) locking horns over the valuation of the real estate assets.
It is learnt that the valuation done by the two companies is much higher than the one arrived at by the transaction advisors. Read moreA year of living and working in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic
A year when life stood still. A year when life spiralled out of control. A year of loss. A year of opportunity. A year of adapting to new ways, while longing for the old. There is no one way to describe the 12 months that have gone by since India reported its first Covid-positive case on January 30, 2020.
Office life now is a combination of online and offline. Read more
After 'green tax' approval, govt may put vehicle scrap policy on hold
After Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a “green tax” on older vehicles, the Union government intends to announce more such policy initiatives as opposed to a full-fledged vehicle scrapping policy as envisaged earlier. Read more
Automobile industry in India going through structural slowdown: SIAM
Automobile industry in India is going through a long-term structural slowdown as the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across all major vehicle segments has witnessed a decline over the past three decades, according to SIAM. Read more
Homegrown players score high on TikTok's exit from Indian market
Short video app TikTok’s exit from the Indian market has meant opportunity for local players like ShareChat’s Moj, MX Player’s TakaTak, and also for larger tech companies’ short video products such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
Moj, TakaTak, Snacky Takatak were among the top free apps on Google’s Play Store in India as of Thursday. Read more
Explained: Why auto design from Indian carmakers lags global standards
Majority of the cars in India have not been very exciting, perhaps because they have been so value conscious, an expert said. The other challenge of design is that a team has to be futuristic enough to know what design will look edgy enough to come across as new, not just in the four years in which it will be rolled out but for the next decade that it is expected to be in the market. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU