Top headlines: Security clearance policy for PSU privatisation, and more

To tighten the noose on investment from bordering countries, the government is set to amend its security clearance policy for investors participating in privatisation or strategic divestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). Read more

The asset monetisation process of BSNL and MTNL has hit another roadblock, with the (DoT) and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) locking horns over the valuation of the real estate assets.

It is learnt that the valuation done by the two companies is much higher than the one arrived at by the transaction advisors. Read more

A year when life stood still. A year when life spiralled out of control. A year of loss. A year of opportunity. A year of adapting to new ways, while longing for the old. There is no one way to describe the 12 months that have gone by since India reported its first Covid-positive case on January 30, 2020.

Office life now is a combination of online and offline. Read more





After Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a “green tax” on older vehicles, the Union government intends to announce more such policy initiatives as opposed to a full-fledged vehicle scrapping policy as envisaged earlier. Read more





in India is going through a long-term structural slowdown as the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across all major vehicle segments has witnessed a decline over the past three decades, according to SIAM. Read more





Short video app TikTok’s exit from the Indian market has meant opportunity for local players like ShareChat’s Moj, MX Player’s TakaTak, and also for larger tech companies’ short video products such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Moj, TakaTak, Snacky Takatak were among the top free apps on Google’s Play Store in India as of Thursday. Read more

Majority of the cars in India have not been very exciting, perhaps because they have been so value conscious, an expert said. The other challenge of design is that a team has to be futuristic enough to know what design will look edgy enough to come across as new, not just in the four years in which it will be rolled out but for the next decade that it is expected to be in the market. Read more