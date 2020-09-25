Top headlines: Vodafone wins case against govt, Harley in talks with Hero

-
ALSO READ
Irdai says LIC, GIC Re, New India are too big to fail, need more control
Top-end bike maker Harley-Davidson may exit India due to poor sales: Report
Harley Davidson to quit India, take $75 million in restructuring cost
Here's why Harley-Davidson is shutting shop in India
Hero MotoCorp shares slip 2% after June quarter profit plunges 95% YoY
-
Vodafone wins arbitration case against govt in $2 bn tax dispute case
Vodafone Group Plc has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a $2 billion tax dispute, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, were in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands, one of the sources said. Read More...
Harley in talks with Hero for distribution deal after exiting India: Report
Harley-Davidson Inc is in advanced talks with India's Hero MotoCorp for a distribution deal which will allow the U.S. firm's iconic motorcycles to be sold in India, after it stops local manufacturing there, three sources told Reuters. The Milwaukee-based company said on Thursday it will stop sales and shut its manufacturing plant in India, effectively abandoning the world's biggest motorcycle market after a decade of unsuccessful efforts to gain a foothold. Read More...
Bihar assembly elections to take place in 3 phases, results on November 10
Bihar will hold assembly elections on October 28, November 3 and 7 as it takes unprecedented measures to protect voters in the coronavirus pandemic. Results will be declared on November 10. “Covid doesn't show any sign of going down. Some way had to be found to choose representatives and protect the health of people. Life has to go on,” said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Read More...
Farm bills 2020: Protests by farmers disrupts life in Punjab, Haryana
Cutting across party lines, the day-long statewide protests by farmers evoked a good response in Punjab and Haryana as normal life was disrupted, but in Chandigarh it was almost normal. Rail traffic across Punjab was badly hit as farmers, farm labourers, commission agents and activists of political parties squatted on railway lines. There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states. Read More...
Irdai says LIC, GIC Re, New India are too big to fail, need more control
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has identified state-owned behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the counntry's largest re-insurer General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re), and the largest public sector general insurer New India Assurance as domestic systemically important insurers for the year 2020-21. These insurers will now be brought under additional regulatory measures to deal with the systemic risks and moral hazard issues. Read More...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU