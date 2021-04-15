Top headlines: Wipro Q4 net jumps 28%: US imposes sanctions on Russia

-
ALSO READ
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit up 28% YoY; revenue guidance for Q1FY22 at 2%-4%
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
-
Wipro Q4 net profit up 28%
IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago. READ MORE...
Joe Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and placed limits on the Russian sovereign debt market in steps sure to anger Moscow. READ MORE...
Rupee snaps 6-session losing run
The rupee recouped its early losses to close higher by 12 paise at 74.93 against the dollar on Thursday, snapping its six-session losing streak on the back of gains in the domestic equity market and easing crude oil prices. Reports of RBI intervention and the US dollar falling to a 4-week low supported the local currency, analysts said. READ MORE...
NEET postponed in view of Covid-19 surge
In view of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance test (NEET), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU