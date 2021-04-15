Top headlines: Wipro Q4 net jumps 28%: US imposes sanctions on Russia

Q4 net profit up 28%



IT company on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago. READ MORE...

imposes sanctions on Russia



The on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and placed limits on the Russian sovereign debt market in steps sure to anger Moscow. READ MORE...

Rupee snaps 6-session losing run



The rupee recouped its early losses to close higher by 12 paise at 74.93 against the dollar on Thursday, snapping its six-session losing streak on the back of gains in the domestic equity market and easing crude oil prices. Reports of RBI intervention and the US dollar falling to a 4-week low supported the local currency, analysts said. READ MORE...

postponed in view of Covid-19 surge

In view of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Eligibility-Cum-Entrance test (NEET), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. READ MORE...