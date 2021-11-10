Top Headlines: Jio protests 5G auction plan, ICRA downgrades Bandhan Bank

Rating agency has downgraded the rating outlook on Bandhan Bank from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.



Phased auction to hit roll-out of 5G services: Jio

has opposed a move under consideration by the government to fragment the crucial millimetre wave band (mmWave) for 5G services in order to meet the claims of satellite communications’ service players. Read more.

Facing challenges in setting up network: Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has told the Depart­m­ent of Telecommuni­ca­tions (DoT) that it is facing serious challenges in network deployment and in enhancing its services owing to the DoT’s failure to clear its request for additional microwave access carriers for backhaul in various circles. Read more.

downgrades Bandhan Bank to 'negative'

Rating agency has downgraded the rating outlook on Bandhan Bank from 'stable' to 'negative' following the sustained weakness in its emerging entrepreneur business (EEB) portfolio despite the improvement in collections in Q2 FY2022. Read more.

YES Bank moves HC on dispute over Dish TV stake

YES Bank, which has 24.19 per cent stake in Dish TV India, has moved the Allahabad High Court against Uttar Pradesh police’s order that restricted voting rights on Dish TV shares. The bank’s action follows a Dish TV statement to the stock exchanges that said the company had, on November 6, received a notice issued by the Crime Branch, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), in respect of an investigation being conducted by the cops. Read more.

6 major carmakers agree to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles

Six major automakers on Wednesday will commit to phasing out the production of fossil-fuel vehicles around the world by 2040, as part of global efforts to cut carbon emissions, Britain said in a statement. Read more.