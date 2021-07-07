Top headlines: Zomato raises IPO size; 15 ministers inducted into Cabinet

-
Food delivery company Zomato’s Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 14, said investment banking sources on Wednesday.
The company initially was looking to raise Rs 7,500 crore through the offering. READ HERE.
Team Modi 2.0: 15 ministers inducted into Cabinet, 28 sworn-in as MoS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a premium on performance in the 2021 Cabinet reshuffle. While 12 ministers were axed, seven junior ministers have been promoted as Cabinet ministers.
As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. READ HERE.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours
Screen legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours here, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema's most loved icons.
The 98-year-old actor, who passed away following prolonged illness, was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu. READ MORE.
Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.
First Lady Martine Moise is hospitalised following the attack late Tuesday, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. READ HERE.
